TBP&JJ Worldwide to Help Operate, Maintain NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center

NASA awarded TBP&JJ Worldwide Services a potential five-year, $43 million contract to help NASA operate and maintain facilities at an Edwards, California-based aeronautical research center.

The company is scheduled to commence support services for the Armstrong Flight Research Center under the firm-fixed-price, time-and-material contract on Dec. 1, the agency said Friday.

Services will include repair, cleaning and grounds-keeping services on the main campus, as well as the Building 703 location on U.S. Air Force Plant 42 property in Palmdale, California.

TBP&JJ Worldwide is a joint venture between real estate and facility services company The Building People and defense government contractor J&J Worldwide Services under the Mentor-Protege Program of the Small Business Administration.