Raytheon Demos RIPL Multi-Domain Tactical Comm Tool

Raytheon Technologies‘ intelligence and space business demonstrated a tactical communication platform during an Air Force Research Laboratory exercise at the Stockbridge test site in New York.

Raytheon Intelligence and Space said Thursday the Raytheon BBN team utilized its Robust Information Provisioning Layer system to allow for multi-domain communications in the operational environment.

During the demo, the RIPL system provided network users with access to secure content and made sure that the information are as requested and within their viewing authority.

Several waveforms and hardware platforms were employed during the showcase, in addition to multiple data formats with real and emulated parts.

The exercise covered three of the four mission divisions with AFLR’s Information Directorate and two geographically separated locations.