in News, Technology

Raytheon Demos RIPL Multi-Domain Tactical Comm Tool

Raytheon Demos RIPL Multi-Domain Tactical Comm Tool - top government contractors - best government contracting event

https://www.raytheonintelligenceandspace.com/news/2022/11/17/raytheon-intelligence-space-demonstrates-multidomain-advanced-tactical-comms

Raytheon Technologies‘ intelligence and space business demonstrated a tactical communication platform during an Air Force Research Laboratory exercise at the Stockbridge test site in New York. 

Raytheon Intelligence and Space said Thursday the Raytheon BBN team utilized its Robust Information Provisioning Layer system to allow for multi-domain communications in the operational environment.

During the demo, the RIPL system provided network users with access to secure content and made sure that the information are as requested and within their viewing authority.

Several waveforms and hardware platforms were employed during the showcase, in addition to multiple data formats with real and emulated parts.

The exercise covered three of the four mission divisions with AFLR’s Information Directorate and two geographically separated locations. 

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

air force research laboratoryGovconRaytheon BBNraytheon intelligence and spaceraytheon technologiesRIPLRobust Information Provisioning Layer

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Lockheed, NVIDIA to Build Earth Observation Digital Twin Prototype for NOAA - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Lockheed, NVIDIA to Build Earth Observation Digital Twin Prototype for NOAA
GSA, Entergy Arkansas Sign MOU for Carbon-Free Electricity Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event
GSA, Entergy Arkansas Sign MOU for Carbon-Free Electricity Program