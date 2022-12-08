Akima, Amentum JV Awarded $334M USAF Contract for AFB O&M

A joint venture between Akima and Amentum has won a $333.9 million contract award from the U.S. Air Force to conduct operations and management services for an Oklahoma Air Force Base.

During the potential seven-year lifespan of the Civil Engineering Services-Operations Management Contract, Akima Range Readiness Operations will execute maintenance and upkeep across more than 19 million square feet in north of 425 major facilities at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Akima said Thursday.

Akima won the award — jointly with Amentum — under the stewardship of Bill Monet , the former company’s president and CEO and a three-time Wash100 Award recipient. In his role, Monet oversees an arsenal of more than 45 companies and 8,000 team members all representing the Akima brand.

In March 2021, when Akima subsidiary Portico landed a $43.7 million contract from the USAF for renovation services, infrastructure repairs and modernization efforts at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Monet shared, “We work tirelessly to offer best-fit solutions for our military customers, and this work with the U.S. Air Force represents another opportunity to deliver efficient support that will provide long-lasting value.”

Work under the CESOM contract — the most expansive Air Force facility O&M contract — will entail the JV’s team of 400 completing responsive installation and structural assistance for both manmade and natural edifices at Tinker AFB. The facilities include the Air Force Sustainment Center.