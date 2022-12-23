BAE Secures $119M Contract for Navy Ship Maintenance, Modernization

BAE Systems has won a $119 million firm-fixed-price contract action from the U.S. Navy to maintain, modernize and repair USS Lassen guided missile destroyer as part of the fiscal 2023 Depot Modernization Period.

Work under the award will be performed in Mayport, Florida, and will include all labor, supervision, facilities, equipment, production, testing and quality assurance required to achieve the CNO Availability for managing critical modernization, maintenance and repair initiatives, the Department of Defense announced on Thursday.

BAE Systems is expected to complete responsibilities assigned under the contract by April 2024. If all included options are exercised, the cumulative value of the contract would reach over $137.9 million and work would continue through the potential completion date.

The contract was competitively procured using full and open competition through SAM.gov. The Naval Sea Systems Command received a single offer for the acquisition.

At the time of the award, fiscal 2022 and 2023 other procurement funds in the amount of $40.8 million and $74 million, respectively, and $4.4 million in fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds will be obligated.

BAE Systems won multiple Navy awards for ship maintenance in 2022. Recently, the contractor received a $294.7 million award to modernize and maintain USS Kearsarge amphibious assault ship.

The company also won a potential $123.8 million award, under which the company is responsible for similar work on the USS Ross, as well as a potential $95.2 million contract for maintenance initiatives on the USS Mustin.