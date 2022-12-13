New Deloitte-Snowflake AI Capability Aims to Enhance Government Agencies’ Customer Service

Deloitte collaborated with Snowflake to launch an artificial intelligence capability that government agencies can use to enhance services to customers through data analysis and integration.

The AI capability is part of Deloitte’s digital service delivery suite for public sector agencies and is accessible on three major public cloud platforms, the company said Monday.

Local, state and federal offices can use the AI tool for customizing and managing their own AI platforms, providing caseworkers with full view of information to aid in decision making and customer care coordination.

The intuitive software features business intelligence, automation and predictive modeling. It can also perform client satisfaction and sentiment analysis, workload routing and monitoring, and data sharing through the Snowflake Cloud.

“Government organizations need an authoritative source of data to accelerate the delivery of services to citizens and aid in future planning and risk mitigation,” said Jeff Frazier, head of global public sector at Snowflake. “The breadth of Deloitte’s domain expertise in analytics coupled with Snowflake’s powerful, easy-to-use data platform will help government organizations achieve data-informed decisions and improve citizen outcomes.”