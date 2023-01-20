in Contract Awards, News

BAE Unit Wins $72M Navy Submarine Component Manufacturing Contract

https://www.baesystems.com/en/home
BAE Unit Wins $72M Navy Submarine Component Manufacturing Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

A BAE Systems business unit will produce components for the U.S. Navy’s Columbia-class submarine program under a $71.9 million contract.

The Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division awarded the contract to BAE’s land and armaments group after a competitive procurement process, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Three offerors competed for the work via SAM.gov.

BAE will perform services in Louiseville, Kentucky, and will receive $7.07 million at the time of award from the National Sea-Based Deterrence Fund.

The service branch expects contractor work to conclude by May 2030.

BAE is working with the Navy to coordinate the interface and manage the configuration of the Trident II D5 ballistic missile system into Columbia-class submarines.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

BAE Systems Land & ArmamentsColumbia-class submarinecontract awardDODGovconNational Sea-Based Deterrence FundNaval Surface Warfare Center - Carderock DivisionU.S. Navy

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

JLL, Chugach Set Up JV for Services Delivery to Federal Customers - top government contractors - best government contracting event
JLL, Chugach Set Up JV for Services Delivery to Federal Customers
CMS Selects Axonius Platform for IT Asset Management; Tom Kennedy Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CMS Selects Axonius Platform for IT Asset Management; Tom Kennedy Quoted