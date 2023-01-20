BAE Unit Wins $72M Navy Submarine Component Manufacturing Contract

A BAE Systems business unit will produce components for the U.S. Navy’s Columbia-class submarine program under a $71.9 million contract.

The Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division awarded the contract to BAE’s land and armaments group after a competitive procurement process, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Three offerors competed for the work via SAM.gov.

BAE will perform services in Louiseville, Kentucky, and will receive $7.07 million at the time of award from the National Sea-Based Deterrence Fund.

The service branch expects contractor work to conclude by May 2030.

BAE is working with the Navy to coordinate the interface and manage the configuration of the Trident II D5 ballistic missile system into Columbia-class submarines.