Carahsoft to Distribute BlueHalo’s Perimeter Security System to Public Sector; Michael Adams Quoted

Carahsoft will use its reseller partner network and federal contract vehicles to offer BlueHalo‘s perimeter security system to government agencies.

BlueHalo’s ARGUS platform uses a suite of optical intrusion detection sensors and radio frequency-based devices to provide multi-layered security and oversight throughout agencies’ physical infrastructure, Carahsoft said Thursday.

Initially developed for U.S. defense agencies, the platform is also used for physical protection and monitoring by civilian agencies, commercial companies and critical infrastructure operators.

ARGUS is available to government customers through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, OMNIA Partners and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance contracts.

“In conjunction with our reseller partners, we are excited to offer this solution with sensors, interchangeable nodes, flexible integrations alongside real-time multi-site monitoring intrusion detection and access control solutions to meet the national security and asset protection needs of our customers,” Michael Adams, director of AI solutions at Carahsoft.