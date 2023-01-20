in News

Carahsoft to Distribute BlueHalo’s Perimeter Security System to Public Sector; Michael Adams Quoted

Carahsoft to Distribute BlueHalo's Perimeter Security System to Public Sector; Michael Adams Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Carahsoft will use its reseller partner network and federal contract vehicles to offer BlueHalo‘s perimeter security system to government agencies. 

BlueHalo’s ARGUS platform uses a suite of optical intrusion detection sensors and radio frequency-based devices to provide multi-layered security and oversight throughout agencies’ physical infrastructure, Carahsoft said Thursday.

Initially developed for U.S. defense agencies, the platform is also used for physical protection and monitoring by civilian agencies, commercial companies and critical infrastructure operators. 

ARGUS is available to government customers through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, OMNIA Partners and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance contracts.

“In conjunction with our reseller partners, we are excited to offer this solution with sensors, interchangeable nodes, flexible integrations alongside real-time multi-site monitoring intrusion detection and access control solutions to meet the national security and asset protection needs of our customers,” Michael Adams, director of AI solutions at Carahsoft.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

ArgusBlueHalocarahsoftGovconMike Adamsperimeter security systems

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space Named US Cyber Games Founding Sponsor; Jon Check Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Raytheon Intelligence & Space Named US Cyber Games Founding Sponsor; Jon Check Quoted
IBM Think Tank Highlights Quantum-Safe Strategies to Secure Sensitive Data - top government contractors - best government contracting event
IBM Think Tank Highlights Quantum-Safe Strategies to Secure Sensitive Data