Mattermost’s Barry Duplantis on 3 Factors Agencies Should Consider to Improve Developer Productivity

Photo from the Official Linkedin Account of Barry Duplantis

Barry Duplantis, vice president and general manager of the North American public sector at Mattermost, said government agencies looking to eliminate collaboration and communication barriers and address information silos to help improve developer productivity should consider three factors and the first is investing in software built for developer workflows.

“Since open source is easily customizable, it’s simple to integrate different development tools,” Duplantis wrote in a blog post published Thursday.

“This will make it easier for developers to share code and resources, manage workflows, and communicate with each other without interference from other teams,” he added.

Another factor agencies should consider is establishing a central repository for sharing knowledge.

Duplantis noted that having a single repository that gathers information from various teams and tools could provide developers with visibility and access to the data they need.

He also called on agencies to automate workflow management and information sharing to enable developers to focus more on application development.

“Automatically input new information into the repository once it’s received so developers don’t have to look for it,” Duplantis wrote.

“Automate workflow processes, too, by using a system that automatically checks off tasks when they’re done, alerts developers when it’s their time to work on a project, and more,” he added.