Matthew Milas Named President of Defense & Space at Honeywell Aerospace

Matthew Milas, former vice president at L3Harris Technologies, has joined Honeywell to serve as president of defense and space at its aerospace-focused business, according to his LinkedIn announcement.

The executive is now responsible for driving Honeywell Aerospace’s delivery of electronic platforms, engines, power and mechanical systems, satellite technologies, space vehicles, microelectronics and other offerings to defense and space customers in both domestic and international markets.

At L3Harris, Milas was tasked to oversee the company’s space and airborne systems operations that span five business sectors.

His career also includes time with other aerospace and defense companies such as Raytheon Technologies subsidiary Collins Aerospace, the former United Technologies Corp., Spirit AeroSystems and Lockheed Martin.