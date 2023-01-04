in Executive Moves, News

Matthew Milas Named President of Defense & Space at Honeywell Aerospace

https://www.linkedin.com/in/milas/
Matthew Milas Named President of Defense & Space at Honeywell Aerospace - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Matthew Milas, former vice president at L3Harris Technologies, has joined Honeywell to serve as president of defense and space at its aerospace-focused business, according to his LinkedIn announcement.

The executive is now responsible for driving Honeywell Aerospace’s delivery of electronic platforms, engines, power and mechanical systems, satellite technologies, space vehicles, microelectronics and other offerings to defense and space customers in both domestic and international markets.

At L3Harris, Milas was tasked to oversee the company’s space and airborne systems operations that span five business sectors.

His career also includes time with other aerospace and defense companies such as Raytheon Technologies subsidiary Collins Aerospace, the former United Technologies Corp., Spirit AeroSystems and Lockheed Martin.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

aerospace and defenseCollins Aerospaceexecutive moveGovconHoneywell Aerospacel3harris technologiesMatthew Milas

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

NASA, Space RCO Leaders Pinpoint Challenges & Areas for Growth in Space Technology Acquisition - top government contractors - best government contracting event
NASA, Space RCO Leaders Pinpoint Challenges & Areas for Growth in Space Technology Acquisition
NOAA Seeks Proposals for Environmental Field Services Contracts - top government contractors - best government contracting event
NOAA Seeks Proposals for Environmental Field Services Contracts