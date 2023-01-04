in Contract Awards, News

Saab Receives Navy Contract for Target Recognition, Sensor R&D

Saab has won a potential $13.2 million contract from the U.S. Navy to advance warfighters’ threat and situational understanding through networked-online machine intelligence.

Work under the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract includes research and development efforts focused on autonomous sensor resource management as well as automatic target recognition, the Department of Defense said.

The contractor will also aim to boost surface vehicle defense and airport security by prototyping counter-unmanned aircraft system concepts.

Efforts will be held in Syracuse, New York; and West Lafayette, Indiana, through Dec. 29, 2026. The contract has a 72-month base period and two 12-month option periods.

The Office of Naval Research used a broad agency announcement for Navy and Marine Corps science and technology to hold a competitive procurement process for the contract.

It obligated $11.7 million in fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds to Saab at the time of award.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

