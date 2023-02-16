in Contract Awards, News

Centerra to Maintain Army Europe’s Prepositioned Training Fleet in Germany

Constellis’ Centerra Group business has secured an $11 million contract to help U.S. Army Europe maintain military vehicles used to support live training exercises at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany.

Under the three-year contract, Centerra will provide administrative, logistics and maintenance services in support of the prepositioned training fleet located at the Hohenfels Training Area, Contellis said Wednesday.

The PTF includes non-tactical and tactical vehicles and support equipment used by rotational units for transportation and other training activities at JMRC.

“Our enduring presence facilitated a successful start-up within two weeks of notice to proceed. Our team will keep the training fleet at JMRC properly maintained and available for every unit’s rotation,” said James Noe, president of global support operations at Constellis.

