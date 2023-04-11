Capella Space Lands NASA Award for Hi-resolution Earth Observation Radars

NASA will purchase 0.5-meter to 1.2-meter high-resolution synthetic aperture radar systems from Capella Space under a new blanket purchase agreement.

The sole-source contract is part of NASA’s acquisition of small constellation satellite data products to enhance its Earth observation operations, the agency said Saturday.

Under the BPA, Capella will deliver high-resolution SAR that can provide data sets, latency and coverage. The commercial Earth observation products will also feature associated metadata and ancillary information, as well as area coverage.

NASA will issue individual fixed-price BPA calls, each valued at a maximum of $7 million. The work locations will be determined upon issuance of each order.

The agreement comes two months after Capella launched a federal subsidiary to broaden its government customers’ access to Earth observation data and imaging.