in Contract Awards, Space

Capella Space Lands NASA Award for Hi-resolution Earth Observation Radars

https://www.capellaspace.com/
Capella Space Lands NASA Award for Hi-resolution Earth Observation Radars - top government contractors - best government contracting event

NASA will purchase 0.5-meter to 1.2-meter high-resolution synthetic aperture radar systems from Capella Space under a new blanket purchase agreement.

The sole-source contract is part of NASA’s acquisition of small constellation satellite data products to enhance its Earth observation operations, the agency said Saturday.

Under the BPA, Capella will deliver high-resolution SAR that can provide data sets, latency and coverage. The commercial Earth observation products will also feature associated metadata and ancillary information, as well as area coverage. 

NASA will issue individual fixed-price BPA calls, each valued at a maximum of $7 million. The work locations will be determined upon issuance of each order.

The agreement comes two months after Capella launched a federal subsidiary to broaden its government customers’ access to Earth observation data and imaging.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

blanket purchase agreementcapella spaceEarth observation dataGovconNASASARsatellite constellationsynthetic aperture radar

mm

Written by Jamie Bennet

NGA Awards $93M Research Support Contract to Strategic Analysis - top government contractors - best government contracting event
NGA Awards $93M Research Support Contract to Strategic Analysis
Battelle Wins CMS Contract for Health Care Performance Measurement - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Battelle Wins CMS Contract for Health Care Performance Measurement