BAE Equips US Platforms With Next-Generation Cyber Resilience System

BAE Systems seeks to continue addressing cybersecurity requirements of U.S. military platforms with its next-generation cyber detection and mitigation tool developed by the company’s FAST Labs research and development team.

Fox Shield is a platform-agnostic cyber protection and resilience suite that has been deployed on more than 45 multi-domain platforms to detect, respond and mitigate cyberattacks since its 2020 launch, BAE said.

“Cyber protection was not necessarily a mission critical capability when some military platforms were first developed. That’s why we designed the Fox Shield cyber resilience system to be easily integrated into new and legacy platforms,” said Michael Weber, research scientist at FAST Labs.

Weber said BAE plans to develop and deploy additional features and benefits for air, ground, space and undersea platforms in 2023.

Built on BAE’s offensive and defensive cyber technologies, Fox Shield features mature detection capability that enables the detection of cyberattacks in real-time.