Government contractors stay on top of industry trends and breaking news by monitoring various sources. These references provide insights, analysis, and opinions on new contracts, market trends, and regulatory changes directly affecting federal contractors. This blog post lists the top government news sources to stay informed about government contracting. They provide insider information on trends, analysis of new policies, and coverage of recent events. You can also subscribe to their mailing lists for daily newsletters. Read on!

List of the top 10 government contracting news sources

Federal contracting efforts are complex and far-reaching. So, it’s important to understand the landscape. Here are some of the best sources for contracting news for law firms, executive leaders, federal officials, and more:

GovConWire is the leading source for news, blogs, and U.S. government procurement process analysis. Jim Garrettson was the CEO and publisher of Executive Mosaic, who founded the website in 2008 to create a cross-media platform and exclusive forum for Washington’s top executives in the federal contracting community.

It provides readers with information about executive moves and actionable insights into how federal agencies buy services and products from large corporations to small businesses. Also, it includes how much the federal government spends on contracts, types of awarded contracts, companies who successfully received these government contracts, and mergers and acquisitions.

Further, it educates readers about what drives government spending and contracting activity across all agencies. To receive its latest comprehensive coverage of federal procurement activities at all government levels, you can subscribe to its e-mail newsletters here.

Another website Jim Garrettson founded in 2008, the ExecutiveBiz blog is enriched with regular posts dedicated to government contracting news as well as information on mergers and acquisitions activities, requirements before bidding on federal contracts, several lists of available grants, federal budget, cybersecurity news, and other topics related to the world of contract administration and procurement.

Ebiz publishes daily news and articles covering spending related to market trends and tips to eliminate hassles when using U.S. government contract vehicles such as IDIQ, MAC, GSA Schedule, GWAC, BPA, and set-asides.

eGov is another website published by Jim Garrettson’s ExecutiveMosaic, founded in 2008 for Washington’s top executives and forums. It’s a reliable new source for trending issues and topics the federal government agencies are encountering, including health, information technology, cybersecurity, and Gov 2.0. It also covers the latest contract administration and procurement developments, including recent contract awards and those up for renewal.

Additionally, eGov is an industry-specific resource, providing its readers with news briefings about articles and daily updates through e-mail newsletters. There are separate sections for the latest news about agencies such as the Department of Defense and Homeland Security, executives, technology, and more.

Potomac Officers Club has been covering government contracting news since 2002 as a 501(c) 6 non-profit organization to benefit the local business community. It is linked to the e-magazine, ExecutiveBiz, also found by Jim Garrettson, with an unmatched Washington coverage in the industry.

Potomac officers regularly host events and conferences to hear about developments and trends in contracting, featuring government officials and leaders in the public and private sectors, including news about defense and intelligence, cybersecurity, federal civilian, space, and more.

5. Federal News Network

Federal News Network is an essential source of government contracting with news coverage that concerns and benefits federal contractors, policymakers, local communities, and agency managers, such as contracting, employment, Congress, labor, workforce, and procurement.

It concentrates mainly on defense, technology, pay and benefits issues, and management. One of FNN’s podcasts is Hubbard Radio, known for its collection of “firsts” in areas such as advertising, journalism, entertainment, journalism, and more.

6. SpaceNews

SpaceNews is a daily online newspaper focusing on the businesses and politics of the space industry. The website covers commercial space activities, federal-sponsored missions, including missions by NASA and companies awarded by NASA and European Space Agency (ESA). The site also features news about space exploration, development, and technology.

7. Federal Times

The Federal Times was established in 1965 to provide information that matters to federal managers, Congress lawmakers, and executive branch leaders. It’s an excellent resource for employees looking for a job in the federal government.

It helps federal job seekers come up with informed decisions on their careers by covering topics about benefits and policy changes, federal pay, and others. Further, it includes coverage of military justice, acquisitions, national security, defense spending, homeland security, veterans affairs, and more.

8. U.S. News

Mortimer B. Zuckerman owns U.S. News. Its headquarter is in Washington D.C. and has been in business for over 90 years. The website is enriched with resources with sections covering news, law firms, real estate, health, and more where you can easily research the latest trends. Further, U.S. News has a database filled with information about government contracts and how much a company has received from contract awards.

9. Associated Press News (A.P.)

A.P. is another leading source of independent news not biased by government and businesses. A.P. has been around since 1846 and remains a reliable source of timely and accurate information and provides coverage of services and technology benefitting news businesses. A.P. has expanded its reach and now operates in 250 locations worldwide.

10. The Defense Post

The Defense Post is a good source of federal contract news because it offers a wide range of articles on these topics, including analysis and opinion from the public. It also provides ongoing coverage of budgets and procurement issues. The Defense News Media Group publishes the Defense Post, an independent security and defense news specialized in defense-related developments and reports from the U.S. and globally, especially in Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East.

How to stay updated in government contracting?

If you want to be a part of this industry, it’s important to keep up-to-date with what’s happening in the field of government contracts. Here’s how:

1. Monitor news sites where you can find information about government contracts. The best examples are mentioned above. They regularly post new publications that discuss these topics.

2. Follow social media accounts on LinkedIn and Twitter that provide real-time updates on current events related to government contracting. Some of these accounts are from Twitter, including:

@diversegovcon

@Gov_Contracts

@WashingtonPTAC

Keep up with the latest federal contracting events today

The importance of staying updated on government contracting trends and news cannot be overstated. Government contracting initiatives are also often announced at FBO.gov under contracting opportunities. Businesses unaware of these events may miss out on opportunities to participate in these programs. So, it’s essential to have a repository of accessible resources.