Boeing has won a three-year, $58.6 million contract from the Missile Defense Agency to implement a technology risk reduction effort for a kill vehicle designed to destroy objects in space.
The Defense Department said Friday the contract is part of MDA’s strategy to optimize performance and reduce risk for the Multi-Object Kill Vehicle‘s advanced communications, engagement management and discriminating seeker.
The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract was awarded through a competitive procurement on the FedBizOpps website.
MDA obligated $8.7 million at the time of award from fiscal 2017 research, development, test and engineering funds.
The agency also awarded Raytheon a $59.6 million contract in April to support the MOKV risk reduction project.
Boeing Wins $59M MDA Contract for Space Object Kill Vehicle Risk Reduction Work
Boeing has won a three-year, $58.6 million contract from the Missile Defense Agency to implement a technology risk reduction effort for a kill vehicle designed to destroy objects in space.
The Defense Department said Friday the contract is part of MDA’s strategy to optimize performance and reduce risk for the Multi-Object Kill Vehicle‘s advanced communications, engagement management and discriminating seeker.
The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract was awarded through a competitive procurement on the FedBizOpps website.
MDA obligated $8.7 million at the time of award from fiscal 2017 research, development, test and engineering funds.
The agency also awarded Raytheon a $59.6 million contract in April to support the MOKV risk reduction project.