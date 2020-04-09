Boeing to Conduct Integration, Testing of Australian Air Force’s ‘Loyal Wingman’ Drone

Boeing has achieved two milestones for the Loyal Wingman unmanned aircraft that the company is developing for the Australian government.

Boeing said Thursday it reached the “weight on wheels” and “aircraft power on” development milestones after concluding assembly activities for the drone’s fuselage earlier this year.

As part of the Australian air force’s Advanced Development Program, Boeing will proceed with systems installation, integration and testing activities for Loyal Wingman ahead of its first flight slated for late 2020.

Shane Arnott , program director for Boeing's airpower teaming system segment, said the recent milestones build on the “strong contributions” from the company’s industry team.