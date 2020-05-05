An industry team that includes Boeing has unveiled an artificial intelligence-driven unmanned aircraft built to support missions under the Australian air force.
Boeing said Tuesday the Loyal Wingman unmanned aerial system is the first prototype under the Australian government’s Loyal Wingman Advanced Development Program and will now move forward with ground testing ahead of a maiden flight slated for late 2020.
The company noted that it worked with 35 Australian industry entities to conduct prototyping activities and deployed procedures such as “digital twin” construction during the manufacturing process.
Loyal Wingman serves as Boeing’s largest unmanned aircraft investment outside the U.S., according to the aerospace firm.
“We look forward to getting the aircraft into flight testing and proving out the unmanned teaming concept,” said Kristin Robertson, vice president and general manager of autonomous systems at Boeing's defense, space and security segment. “We see global allies with those same mission needs, which is why this program is so important to advancing the development of the Boeing Airpower Teaming System.”
Loyal Wingman’s launch comes after Boeing achieved production milestones for the UAS in early April.
Boeing-Led Team Launches ‘Loyal Wingman’ UAS for Australian Air Force
An industry team that includes Boeing has unveiled an artificial intelligence-driven unmanned aircraft built to support missions under the Australian air force.
Boeing said Tuesday the Loyal Wingman unmanned aerial system is the first prototype under the Australian government’s Loyal Wingman Advanced Development Program and will now move forward with ground testing ahead of a maiden flight slated for late 2020.
The company noted that it worked with 35 Australian industry entities to conduct prototyping activities and deployed procedures such as “digital twin” construction during the manufacturing process.
Loyal Wingman serves as Boeing’s largest unmanned aircraft investment outside the U.S., according to the aerospace firm.
“We look forward to getting the aircraft into flight testing and proving out the unmanned teaming concept,” said Kristin Robertson, vice president and general manager of autonomous systems at Boeing's defense, space and security segment. “We see global allies with those same mission needs, which is why this program is so important to advancing the development of the Boeing Airpower Teaming System.”
Loyal Wingman’s launch comes after Boeing achieved production milestones for the UAS in early April.