Sargent & Lundy to Help Fluor Design NuScale Modular Nuclear Reactor

NuScale Nuclear Plant

Sargent & Lundy has agreed to help Fluor and NuScale Power design and develop small modular reactor plants.

Fluor said Monday it will work with Sargent & Lundy to jointly deliver marketing and design services for the plants' implementation in North America.

Sargent & Lundy will design the reactor's nuclear island, while Fluor will deliver the design of the corresponding turbine island and balance-of-plant facilities.

"This collaboration agreement … brings nearly 150 years of combined experience and further solidifies the opportunity to bring new carbon-free energy to the U.S. and North America," remarked Fluor Executive Chairman Alan Boeckmann.

Thomas White, president, chairman and CEO of Sargent & Lundy, said the company is excited to support NuScale’s simplified, scalable technology that holds the potential to address global demand.

NuScale received the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's approval to push the small modular reactor's design into development.

NuScale and Fluor are actively making efforts to expand the network of investors and partners for the effort.