Avaya to Provide Cloud-Based Contact Center Tech for ‘NORAD Tracks Santa’ Program; Jerry Dotson Quoted

Jerry Dotson VP of Public Sector Avaya

Avaya will support the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s annual Tracks Santa program by deploying its cloud-based contact center platform designed to handle calls from the public.

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS contact center platforms will help volunteers at the NORAD operations center at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado track the flight of Santa Claus on Dec. 24 and 25, and share updates with callers through the 1-877 HI-NORAD hotline, the company said Tuesday.

“The capability to create meaningful connections across a variety of platforms makes for happier customers and a happier holiday season. We are proud to serve so many, including the NORAD Tracks Santa program, and pleased that our technology continues to help spread cheer across the globe,” said Jerry Dotson, vice president of Avaya's public sector business.

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS platforms work to handle customer calls, text messages and web chats in support of government agencies, health care systems, banks and educational institutions.

Over 1,500 volunteers responded to more than 154K calls across the world in 2019, while 15M trackers visited the NORAD Tracks Santa website.