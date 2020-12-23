Unanet

Avaya to Provide Cloud-Based Contact Center Tech for ‘NORAD Tracks Santa’ Program; Jerry Dotson Quoted

Jane Edwards December 23, 2020 News, Technology

Avaya to Provide Cloud-Based Contact Center Tech for ‘NORAD Tracks Santa’ Program; Jerry Dotson Quoted
Jerry Dotson VP of Public Sector Avaya

Avaya will support the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s annual Tracks Santa program by deploying its cloud-based contact center platform designed to handle calls from the public.

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS contact center platforms will help volunteers at the NORAD operations center at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado track the flight of Santa Claus on Dec. 24 and 25, and share updates with callers through the 1-877 HI-NORAD hotline, the company said Tuesday.

“The capability to create meaningful connections across a variety of platforms makes for happier customers and a happier holiday season. We are proud to serve so many, including the NORAD Tracks Santa program, and pleased that our technology continues to help spread cheer across the globe,” said Jerry Dotson, vice president of Avaya's public sector business.

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS platforms work to handle customer calls, text messages and web chats in support of government agencies, health care systems, banks and educational institutions.

Over 1,500 volunteers responded to more than 154K calls across the world in 2019, while 15M trackers visited the NORAD Tracks Santa website.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Textron

NOAA Receives Beechcraft King Air Aircraft From Textron

Textron's aviation arm has handed over to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration a mission-oriented variant of the Beechcraft King Air 350CER turboprop aircraft in support of the agency's emergency response missions and aerial survey efforts.

Ultra Electronics

Navy to Award Processor Software, Systems Engineering Contract to Ultra Electronics

The Department of the Navy intends to offer and award a potential five-year, $16.5M contract to Ultra Electronics' advanced tactical systems business for software and system engineering services in support of the Command and Control Processor System's adjunct processor multi-link interface unit.

USCGC Stone

Coast Guard’s Ninth Legend-Class Cutter Departs HII Shipbuilding Facility

The U.S. Coast Guard's ninth Legend-class national security cutter has sailed to its South Carolina homeport from Huntington Ingalls Industries' Ingalls Shipbuilding facility in Mississippi.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved