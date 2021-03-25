DARPA Announces Research Teams for Wideband Adaptive RF Protection Program

DARPA Wideband Adaptive RF Protection Program

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has named the research teams that will work on a program that seeks to develop technologies that could help mitigate interference for wideband radio frequency systems.

The teams of BAE Systems, Raytheon Technologies and its Collins Aerospace business, Northrop Grumman, Indiana Microelectronics and the University of Pennsylvania will explore the development of tunable filters in the 2-18 GHz band of interest as part of the Wideband Adaptive RF Protection program, DARPA said Wednesday.

L3Harris Technologies, BAE, Columbia University and the University of Pennsylvania will build reconfigurable signal cancellers in the 0.1-6 GHz band of interest under the WARP program’s second research area.

“The performers on WARP are exploring a range of novel approaches to develop new circuit architectures for tunable filters and cancellers,” said Timothy Hancock, a program manager at DARPA.

“It is expected that the adaptive filter technology will help protect wideband digital receivers from signal saturation in congested environments and the adaptive cancellers will enable same-frequency simultaneous transmit and receive (STAR) applications over much wider bandwidths than can be achieved today,” Hancock added.