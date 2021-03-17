Intel Federal President, GM Jim Brinker Named to 2021 Wash100 for Driving 5G Tech Development; Federal Government IT Capabilities

Jim Brinker, president and GM of Intel Federal

Executive Mosaic is honored to present Jim Brinker, president and general manager of Intel Federal, as a recipient of the 2021 Wash100 Award for leading the development of 5G tech and driving other emerging IT technology to improve capabilities for the federal government.

This marks the second consecutive Wash100 Award for Jim Brinker. Previously, Brinker earned his first Wash100 Award for expanding the company’s information technology, cyber and artificial intelligence technology through notable partnerships, which also significantly grew Intel’s revenue and presence in the GovCon sector.

“Jim Brinker is leading the federal program for Intel as general manager and giving new meaning to the phrase ‘Intel inside’ with his aggressive expansion of Intel into the most strategically important programs for 5G, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, high performance computing and extensive classified work,” said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award. “Jim has earned his second Wash100 Award and continues to work very closely with national labs and major GovCon IT providers to forge dynamic new partnerships within the industry.”

Throughout 2020, Brinker has heavily advocated for the development of 5G technology and its advanced capabilities to enhance and improve the federal government and the many other areas around the federal market.

Most recently, Brinker acted as an expert panelist during Potomac Officers Club’s 5G Summit in Jan. 2021, where he discussed the crucial aspects of how we’re effectively enabling 5G capabilities and connectivity, which includes wifi, artificial intelligence, machine learning as well as the internet of things (IoT) and autonomous vehicles.

Brinker also explained how involved Intel has become with security, the importance of looking to the long term for 5G capabilities in the ongoing and evolving threat landscape and how the U.S. military’s focus has shifted as the result of 5G’s continued development and evolution.

“We’re really trying to take the available commercial technologies within the federal sector and apply them to many of the programs that are supporting today’s 5G capabilities and the programs that will continue to advance our use and potential for 5G in the future,” said Brinker.

Additionally, Brinker highlighted how 5G network technology could help the government better respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health emergencies in Aug. 2020.

“The main benefit of 5G, especially for public sector applications, is the enablement of machine-to-machine communications,” Brinker wrote. “5G also enables massive machine type computations, which lead to the low-latency computing required of real-time applications.”

He also noted that government agencies, health care providers and businesses should have adequate data security and privacy controls when designing and fielding technologies like 5G.

“The key will be finding the balance between the need to employ technologies like 5G to enhance health contact tracing capability and the need to protect individual data and privacy.

In order to realize their fullest benefit, 5G, edge sensing and edge clouds will need to implement proper security and privacy controls to support this important balance,” said Brinker.

In a separate piece, Brinker wrote that transitioning from traditional data center operations to real-time data processing at the network edge enables artificial intelligence models to make instant inferences to support critical emerging technologies like 5G communications.

“For example, an AI engine included in a self-driving car operates at the network edge in order to make immediate decisions about objects in its path. If the car waits for the information to be sent to a data center or cloud, processed and then returned, it will not be able to react quickly enough to avoid a potential hazard,” Brinker wrote.

“Instead, the sensor data must be fed into the car’s analysis system in real time. That can only happen by bringing the power of the data center to the network’s edge.”

Intel Federal announced that it won the second phase of the Department of Defense’s State-of-the-Art Heterogeneous Integration Prototype (SHIP) program in Oct. 2020, which is sponsored by the undersecretary of defense for research and engineering and funded through the Trusted and Assured Microelectronics initiative.

Under the SHIP program, the company will design prototypes of multichip packages and advance the development of interface standards, security and protocols for heterogeneous systems.

These prototypes will be used to integrate government chips with Intel’s application-specific integrated circuits, field programmable gate arrays and other commercial silicon products to pave the way for the government’s industry partners to modernize mission-critical platforms.

Intel said heterogeneous packaging works by enabling separately produced chips or ICs to be integrated onto a single package to boost performance while reducing power, weight and size.

“Intel and the U.S. government share a priority to advance domestic semiconductor manufacturing technology,” Brinker said. “The SHIP program will enable the Department of Defense to take advantage of Intel’s advanced semiconductor packaging capabilities, diversifying their supply chain and protecting their intellectual property while also supporting ongoing semiconductor R&D in the U.S. and preserving critical capabilities onshore.”

Executive Mosaic congratulates Intel Federal and Jim Brinker for his 2021 Wash100 Award. His leadership and vision to advance capabilities within the federal sector and for the federal government demonstrates the level of excellence that has become synonymous with the Wash100 Award.

