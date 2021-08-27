ExecutiveBiz Events Hosts ‘How to Win Government Contracts with Joshua Frank’ Fireside Chat

ExecutiveBiz Events hosted its latest forum on Thursday with the ‘How to Win Government Contracts with Joshua Frank Fireside Chat’ to showcase the significant challenges and changes in the process of winning government contracts as well as the capture process details and greater lessons in government sales.

Joshua Frank, managing partner at RSM Federal and best-selling author, was featured as the keynote speaker for the event with Rich Wilkinson, Unanet’s director of Sales Engineering and Enablement, acting as the chat’s moderator.

Frank’s seminars are frequently the top-rated sessions at national conferences and events. His coaching has assisted companies to win more than $2.8 billion in government contracts and $30 billion in indefinite-delivery contracts.

As the fireside chat began, GovCon Expert Rich Wilkinson provided an extensive breakdown of Joshua Frank’s expertise and accomplishments in the government contracting (GovCon) sector and federal landscape.

The two had a highly informative and energetic conversation and went back and forth discussing the tools of the trade for marketing an organization in the GovCon sector, the difference between the capture process for smaller and larger businesses and a lot more.

“I realized that I love teaching. I’m known as the professor of government sales. I really love teaching people and I love helping companies,” said Frank. “One of the first things I did was write a manual and then I started writing ‘An Insider’s Guide to Winning Government Contracts’ because I initially believed that’s the norm for government execs in our sector.

A lot of us business professionals write books, right? In the writing process, I eventually got into this mindset where I wanted to write something that provides so much value that so many other coaches charge big money for, and I’m just going to give that away for free.”

