Aeyon Appoints Military Veterans Tom Harker, Forrest Faison to Advisory Board; Pat Collins Quoted

Aeyon, a recently formed engineering and management services company, has added Tom Harker, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, and Forrest Faison, a retired Navy vice admiral, to its board of advisers.

Harker will serve on the board as Department of Defense and civilian chair while Faison will assume the position of healthcare chair, the Vienna, Virginia-based company said Thursday.

Welcoming the two new colleagues, Aeyon Chief Growth Officer Pat Collins shared that their addition brings “a wealth of knowledge” and will enable the company specializing in robotic process automation and data analytics, to deliver “the best possible service to our clients.”

Harker has two decades of USCG experience in education, active duty and finance positions. He went on to spend time as associate deputy assistant secretary of financial policy for the Department of Veterans Affairs and under secretary of defense comptroller for the DOD.

Most recently, Harker was acting chief financial officer of the DOD, chief financial officer for the Department of the Navy and acting secretary of the Navy.

Faison brings years of healthcare and military experience to his new board position. He had an over three-decade career in the Navy, beginning as a pediatric intern and rising to the ranks of group surgeon and chief of medical operations for Navy Medicine before assuming his last position with the branch as CEO of Naval Medical Center in San Diego, California.

Until 2019, Faison was the 38th surgeon general of the Navy. He is also an educator and public speaker, including a guest lecturer at Harvard University. His expertise lies in crisis healthcare, health information technology and telemedicine utilization.