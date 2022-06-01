CACI’s Todd Probert on Meeting the Needs of 21st Century Conflict With Software-Driven Technologies

Todd Probert, president of national security and innovative solutions at CACI International, said the rapidly evolving threat landscape has pushed the Department of Defense to enter into public-private partnerships, adopt open architecture and develop software-driven capabilities.

“Open architecture enables rapid deployment of new capabilities and helps ensure future modernization by emphasizing software over hardware,” Probert, a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, wrote in an article published Tuesday.

“This also reduces dependencies on single providers, supports third party integration, and allows for the development of forward-leaning EA techniques and the use of emerging tools such as AI and machine learning for threat detection and defeat,” he added.

He stated that rapid innovation in signals intelligence processing is driven by software-defined capability that enables third-party integration.

Probert cited CACI’s partnership with Raytheon Technologies, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Dell Technologies and Sierra Nevada Corp. on the U.S. Navy’s Spectral weapon system and how that initiative serves as an example of collaboration in software development that drives advances in operational capability across the Pentagon.

“As open systems, Agile practices, and DevSecOps become more widely accepted, software-driven capability can now be advanced to where it is needed in a fraction of the time it would take to field hardware just a decade ago,” he noted.