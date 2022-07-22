in C4ISR, News

Boeing-BAE Team Begins F-15 Electronic Warfare Tech Integration for Air Force

Boeing-BAE Team Begins F-15 Electronic Warfare Tech Integration for Air Force - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Boeing has started to install a BAE Systems-built digital avionics technology onto two U.S. Air Force F-15E jets as part of the branch’s electronic warfare system modernization efforts.

The two companies will help the service equip a total of 43 aircraft units with the Eagle Passive Active Warning and Survivability System, which replaces the current analog technology-based EW self-protection suite of the fleet, Boeing said Thursday.

USAF initially awarded the aircraft builder a $79.6 million sole-source contract on Dec. 14, 2020, to support EPAWSS low-rate initial production and subsequently issued a $189.3 million modification Dec. 31 of the same year to expand the scope of work.

BAE received a $58 million contract in March 2021 to begin manufacturing the system for detecting ground and airborne threats.

The defense technology maker will also produce the technology for integration onto USAF’s F-15EX fighter aircraft platform, which Boeing is developing under a $22.9 billion sole-source contract awarded in July 2020.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about C4ISR

Boeingdigital avionicsEagle Passive Active Warning and Survivability Systemelectronic warfareEPAWSSF-15Ef-15exGovconU.S. Air Force

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

NOAA Extends Satellite Imagery Collaboration With Planet; Jerome Fisher Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
NOAA Extends Satellite Imagery Collaboration With Planet; Jerome Fisher Quoted
Carahsoft to Offer HPE GreenLake Cloud Platform to Public Sector - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Carahsoft to Offer HPE GreenLake Cloud Platform to Public Sector