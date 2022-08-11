in News

Northrop Aims to Increase Rocket Booster Delivery Rate Through Factory Expansion Projects

Northrop Grumman has started a project to expand its manufacturing facilities in Magna, Utah, as the company aims to increase its throughput for solid rocket boosters by more than three times.

The multiphase construction project will add areas for producing rocket motor cases and mixing and casting propellants, the company said Wednesday.

Falls Church, Virginia-based Northrop expects the expanded factories to reach full operational capacity by 2025 and intends to buy new machinery, support equipment and tooling to support all stages of production.

“This expansion will bring hundreds of new jobs to the area and increase our supplier base significantly,” said Wendy Williams, vice president for propulsion systems at Northrop.

Williams added the company seeks to advance technology platforms for customers through process improvement, automation and digital transformation.

The investments are part of efforts to increase the company’s delivery capacity for its Graphite Epoxy Motor offerings and come after it received a $2 billion contract from United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

Written by Regina Garcia

