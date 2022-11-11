in News, Technology

Consensus Cloud Solutions Gets VA Authority to Operate for Cloud Fax Tech

Consensus Cloud Solutions Gets VA Authority to Operate for Cloud Fax Tech - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Image Title: Consensus Cloud Solutions logo Source: Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions entered the federal marketplace with the receipt of an authority to operate from the Department of Veteran Affairs for the company’s government cloud faxing service.

The Enterprise Cloud Fax technology is now available for deployment at over 2,000 VA locations to help the department accelerate its ability to deliver veteran care and facilitate sharing of health data, the company said Thursday.

ECFax services include advanced fax annotation, mobile apps and a secure fax API that integrates into existing business applications. The software-as-a-service offering is also seeking final certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

In March, Cognosante selected Consensus as a subcontractor to provide ECFax to the VA in support of the department’s digital communications program.

Cognosante provides implementation, reporting, onboarding and training services as a prime contractor and program lead on a cloud fax service task order that VA awarded in December 2021.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

authority-to-operateCognosanteConsensus Cloud SolutionsECFaxEnterprise Cloud FaxFederal Risk and Authorization Management ProgramFedRampGovconTechnologyVeterans Affairs

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

General Atomics UAS Shows Uninterrupted Connectivity in Multi-Orbit Satcom Demo; Hughes' Rick Lober Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
General Atomics UAS Shows Uninterrupted Connectivity in Multi-Orbit Satcom Demo; Hughes’ Rick Lober Quoted
SAIC Earns Several Recognitions for Driving Veteran Employment; Nazzic Keene Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SAIC Earns Several Recognitions for Driving Veteran Employment; Nazzic Keene Quoted