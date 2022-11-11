Consensus Cloud Solutions Gets VA Authority to Operate for Cloud Fax Tech

Image Title: Consensus Cloud Solutions logo Source: Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions entered the federal marketplace with the receipt of an authority to operate from the Department of Veteran Affairs for the company’s government cloud faxing service.

The Enterprise Cloud Fax technology is now available for deployment at over 2,000 VA locations to help the department accelerate its ability to deliver veteran care and facilitate sharing of health data, the company said Thursday.

ECFax services include advanced fax annotation, mobile apps and a secure fax API that integrates into existing business applications. The software-as-a-service offering is also seeking final certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

In March, Cognosante selected Consensus as a subcontractor to provide ECFax to the VA in support of the department’s digital communications program.

Cognosante provides implementation, reporting, onboarding and training services as a prime contractor and program lead on a cloud fax service task order that VA awarded in December 2021.