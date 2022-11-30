in News, Space

SSC’s Missile Track Custody Program Marks Milestone With Sensor Critical Design Review Completion

Missile Track Custody graphic (Courtesy of Millennium Space Systems)

Raytheon Technologies and a Boeing subsidiary have completed critical design reviews for Space Systems Command’s overhead persistent infrared technology-powered sensors intended to identify and track missile threats.

Lt. Col. Gary Goff, materiel leader for strategic payloads with SSC’s Space Sensing directorate, said in a statement published Monday that the assessments have determined that the Missile Track Custody payload designs from Raytheon and Millennium Space Systems are mature and can now proceed to the development phase.

The payloads are set to undergo system-level CDR, which will involve the full space vehicle design, in 2023.

The OPIR sensors will work to track missile threats from medium Earth orbit and will work with existing
satellites in geosynchronous Earth and highly elliptical orbits to provide a multi-layered missile warning, detection and tracking capability.

SSC plans to launch the MTC payloads to MEO in late 2026.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

