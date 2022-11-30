SSC’s Missile Track Custody Program Marks Milestone With Sensor Critical Design Review Completion

Missile Track Custody graphic (Courtesy of Millennium Space Systems)

Raytheon Technologies and a Boeing subsidiary have completed critical design reviews for Space Systems Command’s overhead persistent infrared technology-powered sensors intended to identify and track missile threats.

Lt. Col. Gary Goff, materiel leader for strategic payloads with SSC’s Space Sensing directorate, said in a statement published Monday that the assessments have determined that the Missile Track Custody payload designs from Raytheon and Millennium Space Systems are mature and can now proceed to the development phase.

The payloads are set to undergo system-level CDR, which will involve the full space vehicle design, in 2023.

The OPIR sensors will work to track missile threats from medium Earth orbit and will work with existing

satellites in geosynchronous Earth and highly elliptical orbits to provide a multi-layered missile warning, detection and tracking capability.

SSC plans to launch the MTC payloads to MEO in late 2026.