in News, Space

Axiom Space Selected for 3rd NASA Private Astronaut Station Mission

Axiom Space Selected for 3rd NASA Private Astronaut Station Mission - top government contractors - best government contracting event

NASA has picked Axiom Space to carry out the third private manned mission to the International Space Station.

Axiom Mission 3 is set to take off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida no earlier than November 2023 to support private astronauts’ in-orbit activities for two weeks with the help of ground flight controllers and crew members aboard the ISS, the space agency said Wednesday.

Axiom will propose four astronauts and two backup crew members for the Ax-3 mission to the orbiting laboratory’s multilateral crew operations panel. Selected individuals will undergo training with NASA, international partners and SpaceX this spring.

In 2021, Axiom was also tapped to perform the first and second private astronaut missions.

A fourth mission opportunity is expected next year as NASA began soliciting proposals earlier. The mission will be announced after negotiations lead to an award.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

Ax-3Axiom Mission 3axiom spaceGovconI&SSinternational space stationNASAprivate astronaut mission

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Northrop Books $57M Navy Contract Modification for MQ-4C Triton UAS Support Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Northrop Books $57M Navy Contract Modification for MQ-4C Triton UAS Support Services
Survey Finds Federal IT Leaders Struggle to Deliver on Core Principles of Federal Data Strategy; Denodo’s Bill Sullivan Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Survey Finds Federal IT Leaders Struggle to Deliver on Core Principles of Federal Data Strategy; Denodo’s Bill Sullivan Quoted